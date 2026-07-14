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Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman" Zapatillas - Niño/a - Negro/Carmesí claro

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

Zapatillas - Niño/a

149,99 €
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Recogida gratuita
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Las escurridizas "Reverse Infrared" han salido por fin de los anales de la historia para celebrar el 35.º aniversario de las AJ6. Esta combinación de colores, antes llamada "Infrared Salesman Sample" por un catálogo de muestras de 1999, le da la vuelta a un clásico de Jordan con detalles invertidos en la mediasuela y la marca en color Light Crimson en el talón.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Carmesí claro
  • Modelo: IQ1275-001

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

149,99 €

Las escurridizas "Reverse Infrared" han salido por fin de los anales de la historia para celebrar el 35.º aniversario de las AJ6. Esta combinación de colores, antes llamada "Infrared Salesman Sample" por un catálogo de muestras de 1999, le da la vuelta a un clásico de Jordan con detalles invertidos en la mediasuela y la marca en color Light Crimson en el talón.

Ventajas

  • Tecnología Nike Air que absorbe los impactos y proporciona amortiguación en cada pisada.
  • Suela exterior de goma para un mayor agarre y durabilidad.

Detalles del producto

  • Color mostrado: Negro/Carmesí claro
  • Modelo: IQ1275-001

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (16)

5 estrellas

  • Sneaker

    Sneaker

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shoe Review I’m very happy with these shoes. They’re comfortable right out of the box and provide great support, even after wearing them for several hours. They fit true to size, the material feels durable, and they have a clean, stylish look that goes well with both casual and work outfits. The grip is good, and they’ve held up well with daily use. Overall, I would definitely recommend these shoes to anyone looking for comfort, quality, and value.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Comfortable and stylish!

    Lady E

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased with a gift card from bday and such a good buy!

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Retro Infrared Salesman 6s

    Mae Mae

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes!! You could wear them with any style clothing! Very comfortable! Highly recommend.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman" Zapatillas - Niño/a

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

149,99 €

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