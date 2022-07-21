Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Nike Air Force 1 Luxe

      Zapatillas - Hombre

      149,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones

      Las Nike Air Force 1 Luxe, diseñadas con precisión, renuevan el icono del baloncesto. La parte superior de piel impecable proporciona el brillo perfecto. Las costuras a lo largo de la media suela añaden un toque artesanal, al mismo tiempo que el patrón resistente de la suela exterior rinde homenaje a tus botas urbanas favoritas.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Bucktan/Gum Yellow/Negro
      • Modelo: DB4109-001

      Evaluaciones (40)

      4.5 Estrellas

      • Ran half a size large, otherwise fantastic

        Tarik399726698 - 21 jul 2022

        I originally ordered these in 12M, and had to downsize to 11.5M's because my heel kept slipping a little bit. I love these AF1s. They're the only silhouette of shoe I can wear all day without tiring, and I ended up buying these in every color to wear for the next year. Only real issue has been trying to sync up with re-stocks.

      • Best AF1s

        15037860987 - 21 jun 2022

        I've had several AF1s over the past 15 years and these are definitely the most durable - primarily because of the thick/heavy outsole. Yes, these do feel like SNKRS on the top and boots on the bottom. I would say the outsoles are the worst part of AF1s, I can never keep them firm enough to continue wearing without squeaking. These won't have that issue.

      • Pas top

        mendirn - 04 mar 2022

        Belles mais trop lourdes 750 gr pour du 45,5 par chaussures j'ai du les retourner ça fatigue de les porter