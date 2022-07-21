Las Nike Air Force 1 Luxe, diseñadas con precisión, renuevan el icono del baloncesto. La parte superior de piel impecable proporciona el brillo perfecto. Las costuras a lo largo de la media suela añaden un toque artesanal, al mismo tiempo que el patrón resistente de la suela exterior rinde homenaje a tus botas urbanas favoritas.
4.5 Estrellas
Tarik399726698 - 21 jul 2022
I originally ordered these in 12M, and had to downsize to 11.5M's because my heel kept slipping a little bit. I love these AF1s. They're the only silhouette of shoe I can wear all day without tiring, and I ended up buying these in every color to wear for the next year. Only real issue has been trying to sync up with re-stocks.
15037860987 - 21 jun 2022
I've had several AF1s over the past 15 years and these are definitely the most durable - primarily because of the thick/heavy outsole. Yes, these do feel like SNKRS on the top and boots on the bottom. I would say the outsoles are the worst part of AF1s, I can never keep them firm enough to continue wearing without squeaking. These won't have that issue.
mendirn - 04 mar 2022
Belles mais trop lourdes 750 gr pour du 45,5 par chaussures j'ai du les retourner ça fatigue de les porter