Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts

      Older Kids Shorts

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSports Bras
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Lifestyle
      Running
      Training & Gym
      Basketball
      Football
      Tennis
      Yoga
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') French Terry Shorts
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Boys') French Terry Shorts
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT 10K2
      Nike Dri-FIT 10K2 Older Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT 10K2
      Older Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      199,95 kr.
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      169,95 kr.
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Kylian Mbappé
      Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Kylian Mbappé
      Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      249,95 kr.
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      189,95 kr.
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      299,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      FFF 2020 Stadium Home/Away
      FFF 2020 Stadium Home/Away Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2020 Stadium Home/Away
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      199,95 kr.
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' Basketball Shorts
      249,95 kr.
      CR7
      CR7 Older Kids' Football Shorts
      CR7
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      249,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      199,95 kr.
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      189,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      189,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
      189,95 kr.