Older Kids Accessories & Equipment

(57)
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
169,90 kr.
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
239,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
149,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
249,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
299,90 kr.
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
249,90 kr.
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
199,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
Jordan
Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
279,90 kr.
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
219,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack
299,90 kr.
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
189,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
239,90 kr.
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
149,90 kr.
Nike Tech Grip
Nike Tech Grip Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
Nike Tech Grip
Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
129,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
239,90 kr.
Nike Guard Stay 2
Nike Guard Stay 2 Football Sleeve
Nike Guard Stay 2
Football Sleeve
94,90 kr.
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
199,90 kr.
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
199,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
279,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
199,90 kr.
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
99,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
129,90 kr.
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
279,90 kr.
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
199,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
169,90 kr.
Nike Charge
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards
Nike Charge
Kids' Football Shinguards
189,90 kr.
Nike ACG Club
Nike ACG Club OIder Kids' Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Club
OIder Kids' Club Cap
199,90 kr.
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
169,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Just In
Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
219,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
F.C. Barcelona 25/26 Nike Club Cap 5P 3R
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
Nike Club Cap 5P 3R
169,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
299,90 kr.
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
449,90 kr.
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Just In
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
149,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
199,90 kr.
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
249,90 kr.
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Gym Club
Kids' Bag (25L)
239,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Diamond Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Older Kids' Diamond Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
129,90 kr.
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Gloves
Nike Club Fleece
Gloves
219,90 kr.
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
239,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
199,90 kr.
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
ACG
Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
479,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
189,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
199,90 kr.
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Cap
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Cap
149,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
Jordan
Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
169,90 kr.
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Beanie
169,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
279,90 kr.
Nike Everyday Plus
Nike Everyday Plus Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
129,90 kr.
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
149,90 kr.
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack Youth Nike JDI Mini Backpack
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack
Youth Nike JDI Mini Backpack
249,90 kr.
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P
Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
169,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Structured Strapback Cap
Jordan
Older Kids' Structured Strapback Cap
189,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Baseline Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Baseline Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
119,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan AJ4 Sneaker Patch Pro Cap
Jordan
AJ4 Sneaker Patch Pro Cap
199,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
29% off
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Bucket Hat
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Bucket Hat
29% off
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
21% off