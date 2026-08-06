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Older Kids Trousers & Tights

Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
549,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
449,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
279,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Woven Trousers
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
279,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
549,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
299,90 kr.
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+5
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
199,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
449,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
299,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
529,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
239,90 kr.
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
299,90 kr.
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
329,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
299,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
219,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
379,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
249,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
599,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Trousers
529,90 kr.