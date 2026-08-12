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Older Kids Jackets

(73)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
449,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
649,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
799,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
599,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
549,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' UV + Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' UV + Repel Jacket
479,90 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
599,90 kr.
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket
879,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
599,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner Older Kids' Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner
Older Kids' Denim Jacket
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
449,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
1.199 kr.
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
449,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
679,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Jacket
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Jacket
549,90 kr.
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Jacket
679,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Jumper Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Jumper Tracksuit Jacket
549,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
399,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Home
Paris Saint-Germain Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
679,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Full-Zip Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Full-Zip Woven Jacket
529,90 kr.
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
679,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
599,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
779,90 kr.
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
649,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
599,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
649,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
599,90 kr.
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
679,90 kr.
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
599,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
749,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
549,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
679,90 kr.
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
679,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play'
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play' Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Puffer Jacket
779,90 kr.
England
England Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
679,90 kr.
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
ACG
Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
979,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Reversible Jacket
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Reversible Jacket
1.149 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
399,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Twill Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Twill Jacket
529,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Puffer Gilet
Jordan
Older Kids' Puffer Gilet
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
599,90 kr.
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' STORM-FIT Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' STORM-FIT Gilet
679,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Jacket
529,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
599,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
649,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Toddler Mesh P.E. Shorts
Jordan
Toddler Mesh P.E. Shorts
749,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Midweight Active Puffer Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' Midweight Active Puffer Jacket
679,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' High-Pile Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' High-Pile Jacket
599,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic Puffer Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic Puffer Jacket
779,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Softshell Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' Softshell Jacket
599,90 kr.
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' 3-In-1 Systems Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' 3-In-1 Systems Jacket
649,90 kr.
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Tottenham Hotspur
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
699,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Chelsea F.C.
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
699,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
479,90 kr.
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Jacket
529,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Utility Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Utility Gilet
529,90 kr.
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
27% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
26% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven Older Kids' (Boys') Gilet
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven
Older Kids' (Boys') Gilet
28% off
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth Men's Jordan Therma-FIT Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Men's Jordan Therma-FIT Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
29% off
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
599,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
649,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Toddler Mesh P.E. Shorts
Jordan
Toddler Mesh P.E. Shorts
749,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Midweight Active Puffer Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' Midweight Active Puffer Jacket
679,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' High-Pile Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' High-Pile Jacket
599,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic Puffer Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic Puffer Jacket
779,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Softshell Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' Softshell Jacket
599,90 kr.
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' 3-In-1 Systems Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' 3-In-1 Systems Jacket
649,90 kr.
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Tottenham Hotspur
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
699,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Chelsea F.C.
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
699,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
479,90 kr.
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Jacket
529,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Utility Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Utility Gilet
529,90 kr.
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
799,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
27% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
26% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven Older Kids' (Boys') Gilet
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven
Older Kids' (Boys') Gilet
28% off
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth Men's Jordan Therma-FIT Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Men's Jordan Therma-FIT Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
29% off