The Look of Nike F.C.: Nicole

"Someone described my look as 'always ready to play football'", Nicole says. "There's always an unintentional athletic element to what I wear", which the embroidery artist loves to mix and match with bright colours and unexpected textures.



We met Nicole near her flat in East London—and at a thread shop she frequents—to style out items from our latest National Team Collections. Scroll down to see how she seamlessly blends football gear with favourite pieces from her own wardrobe.