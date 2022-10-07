Culture

Artists, advocates and icons moving the world forwards through self-expression.

The Muslim Women Reclaiming Representation

Culture

The Muslim Women Reclaiming Representation

The co-founders of a London-based collective are using the creative space to break down stereotypes of Muslim women.

How Dance Creates Connections

Culture

The Dancers Connecting in Body and Soul

For these London-based housemates, dance is expression. Now, they say, the whole world is connecting through movement.

My Back Garden: Fighting For Earth’s Future

Culture

Garima Thakur Is Protesting for Earth's Future

Meet the 15-year-old Indian climate change activist who won't let her hometown forget its past environmental disaster.

I Am First: Nathan Féliot Found Himself Through Dance

Culture

To Reach the Stage, This Dancer First Found Himself, Then Silenced Stereotypes

Nathan Féliot is defying the expectations of society and his parents to become the first dancer in his family.

Beyond the Fit: Momo Hassan-Odukale Is Redefining Nigerian Fashion

Culture

This Nigerian-Based Creative Is Shifting the Perception of African Fashion

From Los Angeles to London to Lagos, Momo Hassan-Odukale's transcontinental style is integral to her leading her own creative studio to empower local designers.

Beyond the Fit: Michelle Li's Stands Out in Style

Culture

Expect the Unexpected with This Editor's Take on Colourful Outfits

NYC-based editor Michelle Li pushes the limits with her looks, whether incorporating abstract prints, structures or brights, a confidence she found growing up in Indiana.

Homegrown: Mekdela Maskal on Leaving New York and Finding Herself in California

Culture

Mekdela Maskal Rediscovers Herself and Reconnects with Her History in the Hills of California

This climate journalist left her Brooklyn apartment to find more space and a sense of self in Northern California, retracing the contours of her culture and childhood.

Game Recognises Game: Playground Coffee’s Zenat Begum with Producer Elle Clay

Culture

For Two Brooklyn Entrepreneurs, Wins On and Off the Court Start With Teamwork

Producer Elle Clay and coffee shop owner Zenat Begum share a passion for their Bed-Stuy neighbourhood and community activism, but the people around them fuel their success.

Beyond the Fit: Lono Brazil III Unlocks Creativity By Running

Culture

A Love of Basketball and a Passion for Running Influences This Creative's Style

Whether behind the DJ booth or on the road as a running coach, the intersection of sports and culture has always been a part of Lono Brazil III's life.

Game Recognises Game: Fitness Coach Shev Robinson and Choreographer Tanisha Scott

Culture

Self-Confidence Allows This Duo to Execute as Leaders in Dance and Fitness

Choreographer Tanisha Scott and fitness coach Shev Robinson explain how empowering themselves first allows them to do the same for others.

Siblings Joel and Georgia Palmer and Their Queer Creative Community

Culture

The Siblings Empowering Queer Identities

Being yourself is truly how to find connection with others, say Georgia and Joel Palmer, London-based multi-hyphenates.

Beyond the Fit: Cynthia and Travis Amplify Black and Latinx Voices

Culture

This Mexico City-Based Couple Honour Their Cultures and Platform Future Storytellers

Cynthia and Travis, whose style is inspired by their heritage, work to amplify the stories of Black and Latinx communities.

Family Roots Pushed Athlete and Model Amira Natanne to Chase Her Dreams

Culture

Family Roots Pushed Amira to Redefine Her Future

How the 23-year-old athlete and model chased her education and big-city dreams to become a first-generation university graduate.

The Teenage Creatives Changing Music and Modelling

Culture

The Couple Changing Music and Modelling

Tom and Deba, both 19 years old, are each on a journey to upend their industries and empower their generation.

Between Seoul and New York, Suea Cho Creates Fashion and Feasts

Culture

Between Seoul and New York, this Creative Is Curating Her Own Path

Having already found success in the fashion industry with the retailer Opening Ceremony, 26-year-old Suea Cho finds herself returning to her first love of cooking.

My Back Garden: Bouldering for Purpose and Strength in Life

Culture

Favia Is Bouldering Back in Life and Strength

Meet the Albuquerque climber who returned to her passion after recovering from cancer and rediscovering her strength and purpose in life.

Indigenous Twin Brothers ClearBear and Haatepah Discuss Their Relationship with Nature

Culture

The ClearBears Want Us to Embrace Nature

Respect for the environment is part of the ClearBear brothers' Indigenous culture—and it's something they say we can all cultivate.

My Back Garden: Learning to Love the Nature Around You

Culture

Marcus Rosten Is Helping Others Reconnect with Nature

Meet the environmental educator who wants to create change by sharing knowledge of the beauty waiting to be discovered in our own backyards.

