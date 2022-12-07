The Look of Nike F.C.: AntsLive
Culture
This musician, model and former youth coach was born and raised in London—but his taste in football-inspired fits takes a more global point of view.
Beyond the Fit is a series that explores how emerging creatives weave together personal style and identity.
"Fashion and football go hand in hand for me", says AntsLive, a musician, model and lifelong footballer, calling us from the studio where he records music in Hackney, London.
After living and breathing footy for 10 years as a player, and coaching youth teams for another 8 after that, it's always been second nature for Ants to rock football shirts and sport-inspired fits off the pitch, all the time.
"My manager sometimes tries to put me in these smart-casual attires", he laughs, "but most of the time I'll gravitate towards a tracksuit. It's how I grew up, it's who I am."
We caught up with Ants at his studio to test-drive items from our latest National Team Collections. Scroll down to see looks featuring three of his favourite teams.
The Beautiful Game
"I'll wear any Brazil top. I just love the colours. Some of my favourite players are Brazilian—one of my prized possessions is a Ronaldinho signed shirt. That's like my favourite player of all time."
"If I meet someone and they like footy, they like music or we like the same team—we're gonna get along. There's nothing else to it."
AntsLive
Musician, Model, Footballer, Former Youth Coach
Got the Blues
"That French training top—you could bury me in that and I'd be fine with it. When it comes to France, it's all about the fashion for me. The way people dress in Paris, I think it's awesome. When the PSG x Jordan collaboration dropped, I cashed out."
Bring It on Home
"With England, there's just no other way to it! At the end of the day, I'm born and raised in London. When [the tournament] comes on, that's it. I get fully immersed in the British culture—I'll hit the pub and watch the match. I love it."
Photography: Elliot James Kennedy
Styling: Coco Mell
Interview: Grace Gordon