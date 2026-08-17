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Tenisky a boty Nike Black Friday 2026

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Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Pánské boty na cvičení
Recyklované materiály
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Pánské boty na cvičení
Sleva 30 %
Nike Reax 8 TR
Nike Reax 8 TR Pánské boty na cvičení
Nike Reax 8 TR
Pánské boty na cvičení
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Pánské voděodolné běžecké boty
Nejprodávanější
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Pánské voděodolné běžecké boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Pánské boty
Nejprodávanější
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Pánské boty
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Pánská běžecká bota
Nike Initiator
Pánská běžecká bota
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Kopačky na různé povrchy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Kopačky na různé povrchy
Sleva 30 %
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE Pánské pantofle
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Pánské pantofle
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Pánské boty
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Pánské boty
Nike Air Max Plus
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Pánské boty
Nike Air Max 270
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Sabrina 3 „Three“
Sabrina 3 „Three“ Basketbalové boty
Sabrina 3 „Three“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Basketbalové boty
Sabrina 3
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Dámské boty
Nike Court Vision Low
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Pánské boty
Nike P-6000
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Dámské boty
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Pánské boty
Air Jordan MVP 92
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Pánské boty
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Pánské boty
Recyklované materiály
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Dámské boty
Nejprodávanější
Nike Air Max 270
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Pánské boty
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Pánské boty
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Boty pro větší děti
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Boty pro větší děti
Sleva 30 %
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Dámské boty
Nike Shox TL
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Pánské boty
Air Jordan 1 Low
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Pánské boty
Nike Air Max Plus
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Pánské boty
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Sleva 30 %
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Dámské boty
Nejprodávanější
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Pánské boty
Jordan Trunner O/S
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Nike Court Vision Low FL Pánské boty
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE Dámské boty
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Dámská tenisová bota na antuku
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Dámská tenisová bota na antuku
Sleva 30 %
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“ Basketbalové boty
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Pánské boty
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Boty pro větší děti
Jordan Spizike Low
Boty pro větší děti
Sleva 30 %
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Bota pro větší děti
Nike Dunk Low
Bota pro větší děti
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Pánské běžecké silniční boty
Nike Pegasus Plus
Pánské běžecké silniční boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Sprinterské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Nike Maxfly 2
Sprinterské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Sleva 30 %
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Vzpěračské boty
Nike Romaleos 4
Vzpěračské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Pánské boty
Recyklované materiály
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Dámské boty
Nejprodávanější
Nike Air Max 270
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Pánské boty
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Pánské boty
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Boty pro větší děti
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Boty pro větší děti
Sleva 30 %
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Dámské boty
Nike Shox TL
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Pánské boty
Air Jordan 1 Low
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Pánské boty
Nike Air Max Plus
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Pánské boty
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Sleva 30 %
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Dámské boty
Nejprodávanější
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Pánské boty
Jordan Trunner O/S
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Nike Court Vision Low FL Pánské boty
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE Dámské boty
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Dámská tenisová bota na antuku
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Dámská tenisová bota na antuku
Sleva 30 %
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“ Basketbalové boty
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Pánské boty
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Boty pro větší děti
Jordan Spizike Low
Boty pro větší děti
Sleva 30 %
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Bota pro větší děti
Nike Dunk Low
Bota pro větší děti
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Pánské běžecké silniční boty
Nike Pegasus Plus
Pánské běžecké silniční boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Sprinterské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Nike Maxfly 2
Sprinterské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Sleva 30 %
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Vzpěračské boty
Nike Romaleos 4
Vzpěračské boty
Sleva 30 %

Nike Black Friday trainers: find your stride 2026

From old-school designs to next-gen tech, you'll find iconic footwear in our Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Whether you're racking up the miles, going for a PB in the gym or hitting the streets in new kicks, you can expect a supportive and comfortable feel with each step you take. Explore our Nike Black Friday 2026 trainer deals to help get you where you need to go. Choose shoes with innovative details to get you ahead of the competition, or go for trainers with a retro throwback feel – mid-tops with vintage b-ball designs have that vintage look.

Discover old and new favourites

Look out for shoes with Max Air units in the Nike Black Friday shoe sale. Our Air units first appeared in our footwear in 1978, and they're still delivering the lightweight cushioning and relentless comfort that you love. With Air units underfoot, the ride feels impossibly soft and springy. Plus, Air Max trainers with OG design features like ribbing and visible stitching create a modernised look with the timeless details of retro trainers. Or choose our latest releases that offer an edgy and futuristic appearance with translucent rubber and streamlined designs.

Stay comfortable in breathable trainers

Ventilation keeps feet cool when you're pushing hard in the heat. Nike Black Friday trainers with breathable mesh let cool air in, so feet feel comfy and dry – and you'll have the focus you need to push on. Mesh trainers have reinforced details to provide durability that stands up to the challenges of your workouts. Look out for Nike Black Friday trainer deals on footwear with reinforced heels that create security and support as your foot rolls through your stride.

Stay supported in every sport

Rubber outsoles provide durable traction on the ground when you're stepping and jumping. You get a stable ride mile after mile on the track, pavement or treadmill. Nike Black Friday shoes with rubber outsoles deliver intense grip during toe-offs for a responsive feeling against the surface you're on. Plus, grooved outsoles create flexibility, so your shoes bend with your feet as they move naturally.

Functional & futuristic Nike Black Friday trainers

When it comes to our trainers, it's the details that count. Classic design features like the iconic Swoosh merge with mesh panels for next-level style. Go for monochromatic designs or solid black or white kicks that go with anything, from your workout gear to streetwear. Or look for brightly coloured footwear in the Nike Black Friday trainers sale if you want to stand out from the crowd.

Gear up with innovative features

Shoes with pull tabs on the heel and tongue let you get them on quickly, so you're ready for training at a moment's notice. Innovative lacing systems create a custom fit that means your feet are locked in place. Look out for trainers with a speed lacing design that delivers a fuss-free way to get your most secure fit. No matter where you're going, you can get there in comfort with our Nike Black Friday deals.