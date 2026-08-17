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Nike Black Friday dámské boty 2026

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Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Dámské boty
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Dámské voděodolné běžecké boty
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Dámské voděodolné běžecké boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Kopačky na různé povrchy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Kopačky na různé povrchy
Sleva 30 %
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Dámské boty
Nike Court Vision Low
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Basketbalové boty
Sabrina 3
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Sabrina 3 „Three“
Sabrina 3 „Three“ Basketbalové boty
Sabrina 3 „Three“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Dámské boty
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Dámské boty
Nike Air Max 270
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Dámské boty
Nejprodávanější
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Sleva 30 %
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Dámská tenisová bota na antuku
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Dámská tenisová bota na antuku
Sleva 30 %
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE Dámské boty
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“ Basketbalové boty
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Sprinterské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Nike Maxfly 2
Sprinterské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Sleva 30 %
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Vzpěračské boty
Nike Romaleos 4
Vzpěračské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Dámské boty na cvičení
Nejprodávanější
Nike Flex Train
Dámské boty na cvičení
Sleva 30 %
Dámská bota Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Dámská bota Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Dámské boty
Dámská bota Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas Skateboardové boty
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas
Skateboardové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam Tretra Track & Field Multi-Event
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Tretra Track & Field Multi-Event
Sleva 30 %
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Basketbalové boty
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Dámské boty
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Dámské boty
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Oh Sheila“
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Oh Sheila“ Basketbalové boty
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Oh Sheila“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam Skokanské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Skokanské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE Dámské silniční závodní boty
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Dámské silniční závodní boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na umělou trávu
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na umělou trávu
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Nízké kopačky na umělou trávu
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nízké kopačky na umělou trávu
Sleva 30 %
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skateboardová bota
Nike SB Force 58
Skateboardová bota
Sleva 30 %
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam Dámské silniční závodní boty
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Dámské silniční závodní boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na umělou trávu
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na umělou trávu
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Dámské boty
Nike Air Max 270
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
LeBron XXIII „Motor King“
LeBron XXIII „Motor King“ Basketbalové boty
LeBron XXIII „Motor King“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Dámské boty
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
A'One „Stone Mauve“
A'One „Stone Mauve“ Basketbalové boty A'ja Wilson
A'One „Stone Mauve“
Basketbalové boty A'ja Wilson
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Dámské boty
Jordan Spizike Low
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle“
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle“ Basketbalové boty
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Shox Z
Nike Shox Z Dámské boty
Nike Shox Z
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Pánské boty
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua“
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua“ Basketbalové boty
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Boty pro větší děti
Jordan Spizike Low
Boty pro větší děti
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Dámská běžecká silniční bota
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pegasus Plus
Dámská běžecká silniční bota
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland“ Sálové kopačky
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland“
Sálové kopačky
Sleva 30 %
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th“
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th“ Basketbalové boty
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Dámská bota
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Dámská bota
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na umělou trávu
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na umělou trávu
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6 Závodní boty na silnici a do terénu
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Závodní boty na silnici a do terénu
Sleva 30 %
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Dámské tenisové boty na tvrdý kurt
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Dámské tenisové boty na tvrdý kurt
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Precious Medals“
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Precious Medals“ Basketbalové boty
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Precious Medals“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Jordan Poole“
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Jordan Poole“ Basketbalové boty
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Jordan Poole“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „WNBA 30th“
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „WNBA 30th“ Basketbalové boty
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „WNBA 30th“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Dámské voděodolné běžecké silniční boty
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Dámské voděodolné běžecké silniční boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na různé povrchy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na různé povrchy
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Dámské boty
Air Jordan 1 Low
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trailové závodní boty
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trailové závodní boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam Tretra na lehkou atletiku a dlouhé tratě
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Tretra na lehkou atletiku a dlouhé tratě
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Dámské boty
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Dámské boty
Recyklované materiály
Nike Air Max Plus
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4 Sprinterské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4
Sprinterské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam“
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam“ Basketbalové boty
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE Pánské boty
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na umělou trávu
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na umělou trávu
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Pánské boty
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %

Women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale 2025: power up your regime

Go the extra mile in Nike Black Friday women's trainers. Bring your best performance to the court, track or trail with data-driven designs that are engineered for progress. Whether it's an easy run or a challenging workout, our technology is built to help you smash your goals.

Unparalleled support

When it comes to footwear, our commitment to comfort is unwavering. And the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale edit is a great example of this. Experience dreamlike cushioning with our ZoomX technology—this innovative foam is made from materials also used in aerospace design. ZoomX, our lightest foam yet, delivers 85% energy return so you can run further and faster. Meanwhile, styles with rubber pods, placed in just the right spots, keep your feet supported stride after stride.

Heritage that speaks volumes

We've been crafting women's trainers with Nike Air Max technology since 1987 and it's still just as popular today. Delivering lightweight cushioning with every step, our Air Max units are a hit with athletes everywhere. You'll also find shoes with patterned soles that provide exceptional grip in a variety of conditions—these designs take inspiration from our iconic Waffle outsole.

Built for adventure

Whether you're out for a jog or tackling new trails, Nike Black Friday women's shoes are designed to help you break new ground. Our trail-running shoes come with rugged traction, so rocky ridges are no match for you. Training for a marathon? Put your faith in our lightweight footwear that will support you through every mile. Opt for styles crafted with Nike React foam that delivers extra responsiveness. Meanwhile, football and basketball shoes with Zoom Air technology absorb impact and then snap back to form quickly. This means reduced injury risk, no matter how rough the play gets. If you're looking for a fun day out on the court, opt for tennis shoes that feature a low profile and comfortable outsoles to ensure quick movement during long rallies.

Engineered for you

Looking for shoes that make your life easier? You'll find them in the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Look out for pairs with stretchy uppers that are easy to get on and off and fit snugly to your feet. Heading to the pool or gym? Find water-resistant slides with grippy outsoles—these are available in muted and neutral colours that go with everything. Meanwhile, retro-inspired low tops and sleek high tops add a pop of colour to your daily movements.

Safeguarding our planet

To protect our planet, we all need to do our bit. That's why we launched Nike's Move to Zero—our plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Think durable polyester made from plastic bottles, fishing nets and carpets diverted from landfill. And Flyknit, the innovative technology we launched in 2012, produces 60% less scrap waste than a typical shoe upper. To join us, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag across the Nike Black Friday women's trainers sale.