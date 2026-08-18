White Air Max 95 shoes and trainers: ready for whatever life throws
Get an iconic look and maximum comfort with our Air Max 95 white trainers. What's the inspiration behind this timeless design? The upper takes cues from the human body, while the midsole represents the spine. Think of the graduated panels as muscles and the laces as the shoe's ribs. And when it comes to shades, you have plenty to choose from. Keep it toned down in all-white shoes, or go bold with statement accents and popping details. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on many of our shoes, as well as classic logos that accentuate the '90s vibe.
Innovative cushioning
What sets our white Air Max 95s apart? Our Air Max family features an innovative cushioning system that uses visible air pockets underfoot to absorb the impact of your strike. Originally made for performance running, this responsive design delivers maximum energy return, while also supporting joints and pressure points. The result? A bouncy feel underfoot that keeps your feet feeling fresh—whether you're striding to work or kicking back at the weekend. We put our first Air Max units into shoes in '87, and the demand has kept us doing it ever since. For a striking look, go for shoes featuring a window—made to highlight this game-changing technology at its finest.
Stay in control
Our Air Max 95 white shoes are made with a grippy outsole that keeps you stable—no matter what kind of terrain you're tackling. Durable rubber traction patterns mean you get optimal control on slippery or uneven surfaces. Meanwhile, engineered uppers hug your foot to boost your performance. A combination of breathable mesh and structured overlays gives you both support and breathability, so you stay comfortable in all conditions.
Functional flexibility
Get shoes that move with you when you choose Nike Air Max 95 trainers in white. The innovative lacing system delivers a snug, customised fit that flexes easily, so there's nothing holding you back. Foam midsoles offer a natural range of movement, so you can run, jump and stride with total freedom. Meanwhile, flex grooves in the outsole bend seamlessly with the motion of your feet for a responsive feel. Sturdy laces give you a secure feel and are easy to adjust to ensure you get the perfect fit. They're anchored down the tongue to prevent your foot from shifting inside the shoe. That means reduced irritation, so you can enjoy extended wear with maximum comfort.
Join our journey
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose white Air Max shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.