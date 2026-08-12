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Nike Air Max Trainers, Sneakers & Shoes

(95)
Nike Air Max Plus By Nico Williams
Nike Air Max Plus By Nico Williams Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Max Plus By Nico Williams
Custom Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
+4
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
104,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
+1
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn
Older Kids' Shoes
134,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Nike Air Max Plus Suede Women's Shoes
+1
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
+4
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
159,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+4
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
129,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
+1
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'OG'
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'OG' Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'OG'
Men's shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Men's shoes
179,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's shoes
+4
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Baby & Toddler Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Baby & Toddler Shoes
74,99 €
Air Max 90 LTR
Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes
Air Max 90 LTR
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 SP
Nike Air Max 90 SP Men's shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Air Max 90 SP
Men's shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Baby/Toddler Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe
Nike Air Max 270
Baby & Toddler Shoe
79,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoe
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 G
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 G
Golf Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Younger Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft Younger Kids' Shoes
+3
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Younger Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max Koko
Nike Air Max Koko Women's Sandals
Nike Air Max Koko
Women's Sandals
99,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Baby/Toddler Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max Fire
Nike Air Max Fire Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Fire
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Bia
Older Kids' Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Air Max Fire
Nike Air Max Fire Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Air Max Fire
Baby & Toddler Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Air Max III
Nike Air Max III Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Max III
Men's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Baby & Toddler Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Baby & Toddler Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Younger Kids' Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
134,99 €
Nike Air Max Fire
Nike Air Max Fire Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Fire
Younger Kids' Shoes
74,99 €
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Air Max Bia
Baby & Toddler Shoes
54,99 €

Nike Air Max sneakers, shoes and trainers: bold style meets comfort

Nike Air Max, made for motion


Nike Air Max trainers, sneakers and shoes bring cushioning you can see and feel to every step. These styles are built on Nike Air technology, with pressurised air cushioning positioned where your foot needs soft, responsive support. Visible Air units give each pair its signature look, while foam-cushioned soles deliver a smooth ride from first wear. Choose bold modern silhouettes or low-top pairs for everyday wear. To tap into a heritage vibe, opt for the classic Air Max 90. Whether you're heading to the gym or walking across town, Air Max delivers comfort with a sport-led edge.


Cushioning that works hard


Underfoot comfort is the secret behind the success of Air Max. The Air unit compresses on impact, then returns to its original shape to help soften each landing. Extra foam around the midsole ensures a stable, cushioned feel, without adding weight, so your steps feel supported. Some designs feature exaggerated heel Air units to achieve a higher platform and a standout look. Others keep the profile lower and lighter for easy daily wear. Grippy rubber outsoles with a Waffle-style traction grid help you move with confidence on uneven surfaces.


Ready for training and active days


Air Max shoes have all activities covered. The blend of cushioning, grip and support makes them a strong choice for studio classes, gym sessions and dance practice, as well as your daily commute. Mesh uppers are cool and breathable, while padded collars boost support around the ankle. Running styles with flexible soles keep your stride feeling natural. For weight training, look for pairs with durable, non-slip outsoles that provide a stable base. These are comfortable to wear before, during and after movement, so you can go from workout to weekend without changing pace.


Comfort for every routine


The Nike Air Max range includes men’s and women’s trainers, kids’ sneakers and statement sandals. That means you can find the fit that works for everything from school runs and travel to busy workdays. Kids’ EasyOn designs have elastic laces and hook-and-loop straps to make getting ready quick, while still achieving a secure feel. Leather-look finishes are clean and durable, while mesh panels keep air flowing. Want something unique? Custom Air Max styles let you choose your own colour combinations and add personalised text.


Style with a performance base


While every pair starts with sport, you'll want to wear yours everywhere. You can combine Nike Air Max sneakers in subtle or bold colours with your training kit, favourite jeans or casual outfits. Premium editions add elevated materials to the mix. OG-inspired styles keep the heritage feel. Bigger, futuristic soles add more impact underfoot. Across the range, the focus stays the same: comfort that's always on call, cushioning that feels smooth and details that demand a second look. Pick the shape that suits your pace, then wear it wherever the day takes you.


Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. To join our journey, choose Nike Air Max styles with the Sustainable Materials tag. Looking for gear made with sustainable materials? Check out our latest apparel made with at least 50% recycled content and shoes made from at least 20% recycled content by weight.