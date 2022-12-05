Why You Should Try Prenatal Yoga, According to Experts

Hear "exercise during pregnancy" and immediately think "antenatal yoga"? Makes sense. For one, the low-impact practice of yoga is versatile and easily adjustable for pregnant bodies. For another, many fitness studios offer antenatal yoga classes as their only maternity option.

"Antenatal yoga can be a really potent form of moderate exercise", explains Dena Zimbel, a yoga instructor in Portland, Oregon, retired midwife, and member of the Nike (M)ove Like a Mother advisory board. Sure, yoga is a form of physical movement, which is always great, she says. But it also facilitates a mind-body connection that's key when you're growing another life inside of you (NBD). Pregnancy is often a tricky time to be present in your changing body, and yoga offers a grounding way to reconnect with it, explains Zimbel.

Especially if you've never done yoga before (or, heck, even if you have), it might feel intimidating to build an antenatal practice. And if you've never been super interested in ~yoga vibes~ or you're more used to kicking your butt than sitting on it, you might feel less than psyched about a gentler form of exercise. Regardless, there are real benefits you can get out of some time on your mat (if your health care provider OKs it)—and ways to maximise them.