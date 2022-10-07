Innovation

Tips, techniques and inspiration for the next generation of problem-solvers.

12 Ways to Make Your Running Shoes Last Longer

Innovation

Maximum Mileage: 12 Easy Ways to Extend the Life of Your Running Shoes

Runners share tips on getting started with simple, daily gear care. The best part? These hacks can help you reduce waste and be a more mindful runner.

How to Clean Your Running Shoes — and Tread More Lightly on the Planet

Innovation

How to Clean Your Running Shoes—and Tread More Lightly on the Planet

Want your running shoes to last longer? Simply cleaning them can go a long way. Watch as Nike apparel designer Raj Mistry shows how small, everyday actions can have a big impact.

Nike’s Reverse Logistics Mission To Save Millions of Shoes

Innovation

Rescue Mission: How Reverse Logistics Can Save Millions of Shoes

Nike's refurbishment programme gives new life to once-discarded sneakers.

Nike's One Box Cuts Packaging in Half

Innovation

Special Delivery: How One Box Cuts Packaging in Half

Learn how Nike's packaging team is ditching the double box to help reduce waste—and re-imagining what a shoe box can do.

How Data Fuels Nike Shoe Design

Innovation

Analyse This: How Data Fuels Design

We're innovating data analytics to up the recycled content of classic shoes. But the visual changes are so subtle we bet you can't spot 'em.

Making Nike Air with In-House Recycling

Innovation

Full Circle: How Air Is Reborn With In-House Recycling

Go behind the scenes to see how Nike Air units are made again and again and again.

Give Old Sneakers New Life with Natural Ingredients

Innovation

Give Old Sneakers New Life—with Oranges, Walnuts and Flour?

Yes really! Join Nike footwear designers as they share three ways to use natural ingredients in easy, at-home actions that'll help your sneakers last longer.

Hands On: How to Keep a Colour Journal

Innovation

How to Keep a Colour Journal—and See the World Differently

Clear your mind, connect with your surroundings and hone your creative muscle with this simple daily practice. Four Nike designers show you how.

Tips for Working Out at Home

Innovation

Work (Out) From Home: How Pandemic-Era Fitness is Shaping Our Future

Pro trainers and everyday athletes get real about the hacks, workarounds, breakdowns and breakthroughs that are making us stronger.

Hands On: How to Make Bio-Materials

Innovation

How to Make Bio-Materials—and Create the Future from Your Kitchen

Learn how to turn algae into natural plastic, and get a life lesson in pursuing what you're passionate about, from Nike designer Rikke Bonde.

Sustainable Shoe Design 101 

Innovation

Introduction to Sustainable Shoe Design

The Space Hippie project gave us a crash course in creating for a zero-carbon future. Here are five things we learnt along the way.

Road Ready: Nike Sole 2.0 x Össur Running Blade

Innovation

Road Ready: Nike Sole 2.0 x Össur Running Blade

Inspired by adaptive athletes' DIY equipment hacks, Nike designers are developing life-changing ways to run on prosthetics. Here's the latest iteration.

Above the Clouds: Rooftop Courts in Hong Kong

Innovation

Above the Clouds: Rooftop Courts in Hong Kong

A case study in how innovative design can connect generations, empower communities and help make sport more inclusive.

