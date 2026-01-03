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Snood da calcio Dri-FIT Nike Academy - Nero/Bianco/Bianco

Materiali riciclati

Nike Academy

Snood da calcio Dri-FIT

CHF 30

Questo snood traspirante è pensato per tenere il viso asciutto e al caldo. Il mesh intorno alla bocca è traspirante e avvolge orecchie, naso e bocca.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco/Bianco
  • Stile: HF0784-010
  • Paese/regione di origine: Cina, Cambogia

Nike Academy

CHF 30

Questo snood traspirante è pensato per tenere il viso asciutto e al caldo. Il mesh intorno alla bocca è traspirante e avvolge orecchie, naso e bocca.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT allontana il sudore così da favorirne una rapida evaporazione e mantenere la pelle asciutta per un comfort ideale.
  • Pensato per coprire in modo aderente naso, bocca e collo, si aggancia dietro le orecchie.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Dettagli con design rifrangente
  • Il prodotto non è inteso come dispositivo di protezione individuale (DPI)
  • 96% poliestere/4% spandex
  • Lavare a mano
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco/Bianco
  • Stile: HF0784-010
  • Paese/regione di origine: Cina, Cambogia

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (12)

4.8 stelle

  • Keeps the chilly wind off your face

    VictorP953836349

    Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.

  • Ottimo prodotto

    MatteoRayD862315217

    Fine come materiale, quindi poco ingombrante anche da mettere sotto un casco, tiene adeguatamente caldo.

  • Ottimo

    LuigiE583557268

    Eccezionale sotto il casco Jet della moto

Snood da calcio Dri-FIT Nike Academy

Nike Academy

CHF 30

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