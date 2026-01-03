Snood da calcio Dri-FIT Nike Academy

Keeps the chilly wind off your face
VictorP953836349
Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.
Materiali riciclati
Questo snood traspirante è pensato per tenere il viso asciutto e al caldo. Il mesh intorno alla bocca è traspirante e avvolge orecchie, naso e bocca.
Nike Academy
Questo snood traspirante è pensato per tenere il viso asciutto e al caldo. Il mesh intorno alla bocca è traspirante e avvolge orecchie, naso e bocca.
Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
4.8 stelle
Keeps the chilly wind off your face
VictorP953836349
Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.
Ottimo prodotto
MatteoRayD862315217
Fine come materiale, quindi poco ingombrante anche da mettere sotto un casco, tiene adeguatamente caldo.
Ottimo
LuigiE583557268
Eccezionale sotto il casco Jet della moto
Nike Academy