Scarpa Nike Air Max 90 Premium "Scorpion" – Uomo

Happy customer.
Oneal557477304
Great product great color choice. Very happy with this new design. Keep them coming I appreciate it.
Air Max 90 resta fedele alle proprie origini da running grazie all'iconica suola waffle, mentre strati esterni cuciti e dettagli testurizzati creano il look anni Novanta che ami da sempre. Rifinita con elementi dettagli metallizzati e con lo scorpione, che rendono il look ancora più pungente, è dotata di ammortizzazione a vista che aggiunge comfort alla tua giornata.
Nike Air Max 90 Premium "Scorpion"
Air Max 90 resta fedele alle proprie origini da running grazie all'iconica suola waffle, mentre strati esterni cuciti e dettagli testurizzati creano il look anni Novanta che ami da sempre. Rifinita con elementi dettagli metallizzati e con lo scorpione, che rendono il look ancora più pungente, è dotata di ammortizzazione a vista che aggiunge comfort alla tua giornata.
Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
4.8 stelle
Happy customer.
Oneal557477304
Great product great color choice. Very happy with this new design. Keep them coming I appreciate it.
AM90´s premium scorpion edition rockt!
MichaelP884435975
nicer look, fit wie immer bei den 90s und die Farben sind genial. Einfach Premium
Nice Trainers
Tommybee4d54cfd3b4a6ba502b06b21ca3f1a
They are nicely designed trainers but mine came with defects and damage on the rubber so I'm not happy about that. The quality control just seems bad and I doubt I'd see a pair like that on a shop floor. So I was pretty disappointed with my order and haven't worn them yet, I'll probably just stick with triple black in the future. I don't know why they call it "premium" when the quality is actually worse in my opinion. They also make that sticky noise when walking in them. I wish they would do more cool designs like this though with Scorpions and other logos on them.
Nike Air Max 90 Premium "Scorpion"