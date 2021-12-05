Nike Air Max 95 Recraft celebra il 25° anniversario dell'icona con un design fedele alla prima edizione.L'unità Air, le linee di design e tutto ciò che conosci e ami tornano in uno stile adattato per i piedi dei più giovani.
4.5 Stelle
G E. - 05 dic 2021
Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems
L I. - 27 ott 2021
Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.
E R. - 07 set 2021
Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.