Nike Air Max 270, la prima scarpa Nike Air Max lifestyle, incarna tutto ciò che immagini da sempre. Quello che amiamo di più (per ovvi motivi) è la GRANDE e grintosa unità Air 270 a tutto tondo che mette in mostra la nostra tecnologia più celebre ovunque andrai.
4.6 Stelle
MonicaG411656550 - 01 ott 2022
Very comfortable
4d04f998-7378-46c8-9c58-d66e99c0404d - 08 lug 2022
My daughter loves these, very comfortable, stylish and makes her taller . Usual size is 2.5, ordered size 3.5 from previous reviews correctly stating to go up a size. I am considering ordering a pair for my son too.
aa63b586-2f9e-4d58-a904-a88bc6be7819 - 12 mag 2022
Confortevole e leggerissima