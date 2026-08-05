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Scarpa Air Jordan 4 Retro – Ragazzo/a - Nero/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23

Air Jordan 4 Retro

Scarpa – Ragazzo/a

CHF 185
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Cosa c'è di meglio di un nuovo paio di AJ4? Non molto, secondo noi. Nabuk vellutato e pelle liscia donano un look esclusivo a questo paio.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23
  • Stile: II1271-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Indonesia

Air Jordan 4 Retro

CHF 185

Cosa c'è di meglio di un nuovo paio di AJ4? Non molto, secondo noi. Nabuk vellutato e pelle liscia donano un look esclusivo a questo paio.

Vantaggi

  • Pelle vera e sintetica e strati inferiori in mesh con struttura a griglia donano texture, dimensionalità e uno stile raffinato.
  • Morbida e confortevole, l'ammortizzazione Max Air offre la giusta dose di supporto.
  • Una volta allacciata, la scarpa offre una calzata aderente e stabile grazie ai sottocchielli sollevati alla caviglia.
  • Il battistrada in gomma con motivo a spina di pesce dona trazione e resistenza.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23
  • Stile: II1271-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Indonesia

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (3)

5 stelle

  • Love them

    Amber220805258

    I love them they fit perfectly!! And are comfortable and not tight on my feet !!

  • TarshaT151282010

    I love them and have gotten a lot of compliments. I also like that when I order shoes it doesn't take long to ship

  • Retro 4

    Ironman B

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great shoe and unique color way………………………………………………!

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Scarpa Air Jordan 4 Retro – Ragazzo/a

Air Jordan 4 Retro

CHF 185

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