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Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge – Donna - Pale Ivory/Nero/Muslin/Racer Pink

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

Scarpa – Donna

CHF 170
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Dai una svolta al tuo stile con queste AJ1 Mid in blocchi di colore. I dettagli luminosi la fanno risaltare: il tuo look lascerà tutti a bocca aperta. La morbida pelle si adatta facilmente al piede, mentre la classica ammortizzazione Nike Air offre una calzata ideale.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Pale Ivory/Nero/Muslin/Racer Pink
  • Stile: IB7007-107
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

CHF 170

Dai una svolta al tuo stile con queste AJ1 Mid in blocchi di colore. I dettagli luminosi la fanno risaltare: il tuo look lascerà tutti a bocca aperta. La morbida pelle si adatta facilmente al piede, mentre la classica ammortizzazione Nike Air offre una calzata ideale.

Vantaggi

  • La tomaia in pelle dona resistenza e struttura.
  • L'unità Nike Air-Sole incapsulata offre leggerezza e ammortizzazione.
  • Il battistrada in gomma provvede a una trazione ideale per tutti i giorni.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Logo Wings sul collare
  • Jumpman sulla linguetta
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Pale Ivory/Nero/Muslin/Racer Pink
  • Stile: IB7007-107
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (17)

4.5 stelle

  • Statement Piece

    yorubar117750092

    By far my favorite pair of Air Jordan’s. Immediately out the box the colors are vibrant and fun. A true statement piece to any wardrobe!!

  • Nice looking shoe.

    MMerc

    Nice sneaker. Love the laces and the mid top. Great color combo. Comfortable.

  • EXPOSED FOAM

    DaisyM329365840

    The shoes are pretty, the exposed foam at the top makes no sense. I have to return them for that reason.

Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge – Donna

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

CHF 170

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