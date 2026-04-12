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Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Mid SE – Donna - Antracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Argento metallizzato

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Scarpa – Donna

CHF 170
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Ispirata alla AJ1 originale, questa edizione a taglio medio mantiene il look iconico che ami e aggiunge dettagli con borchie e pelle per un'identità inconfondibile.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Antracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Argento metallizzato
  • Stile: II0571-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

CHF 170

Ispirata alla AJ1 originale, questa edizione a taglio medio mantiene il look iconico che ami e aggiunge dettagli con borchie e pelle per un'identità inconfondibile.

Vantaggi

  • La tomaia in pelle dona resistenza e struttura.
  • L'unità Nike Air-Sole incapsulata offre leggerezza e ammortizzazione.
  • Il battistrada in gomma provvede a una trazione ideale per tutti i giorni.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Colore mostrato in foto: Antracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Argento metallizzato
  • Stile: II0571-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (1)

5 stelle

  • So dope

    jessicam14874953

    These shoes are so dope. Just the right amount of bling on them to make a statement you can go business casual you can go street with these. They are really really nice comfortable shoes. They definitely make a statement.

Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Mid SE – Donna

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

CHF 170

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