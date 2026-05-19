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Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low SE – Ragazzo/a - Bianco/Bianco/Argento metallizzato/Nero

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Scarpa – Ragazzo/a

30% di sconto
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Un look iconico che dura a lungo. Questa AJ1 unisce un design ispirato al calcio alla tradizione del modello originale. I materiali premium e le finiture metallizzate ti faranno sentire al massimo per tutto il giorno.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Bianco/Argento metallizzato/Nero
  • Stile: IR2310-100
  • Paese/regione di origine: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% di sconto

Un look iconico che dura a lungo. Questa AJ1 unisce un design ispirato al calcio alla tradizione del modello originale. I materiali premium e le finiture metallizzate ti faranno sentire al massimo per tutto il giorno.

Vantaggi

  • Tomaia in pelle vera e sintetica per resistenza e comfort.
  • Unità Nike Air nel tallone per leggerezza e ammortizzazione elastica.
  • Intagli di flessione sulla parte anteriore della suola
  • Suola in gomma per la massima trazione su un'ampia varietà di superfici.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Bianco/Argento metallizzato/Nero
  • Stile: IR2310-100
  • Paese/regione di origine: Indonesia

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (1)

5 stelle

  • Look Much Better Then The Picture

    jades927539722

    Amazing I Bought 2 Pairs The Big Thing On Top Is Removable Witch I Think It Looks So So Much Better Without Loving The Jordan Logo At The Back

Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low SE – Ragazzo/a

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% di sconto

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