Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make – Donna

Knezevic
Toppp💪💪💪💪 Fantastische Sneaker!! Super! Erstklassiges Material.
La più recente serie Method of Make reinterpreta l'iconica silhouette della AJ1 Low e la trasforma in un modello high-tech. La pelle premium si unisce a inserti in tessuto e a una kiltie sulla tomaia per dare vita a un look multistrato di grande impatto. Il logo Nike Swoosh metallizzato completa lo stile da running ispirato agli anni Duemila.
Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make
La più recente serie Method of Make reinterpreta l'iconica silhouette della AJ1 Low e la trasforma in un modello high-tech. La pelle premium si unisce a inserti in tessuto e a una kiltie sulla tomaia per dare vita a un look multistrato di grande impatto. Il logo Nike Swoosh metallizzato completa lo stile da running ispirato agli anni Duemila.
Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
4.7 stelle
Knezevic
Toppp💪💪💪💪 Fantastische Sneaker!! Super! Erstklassiges Material.
I like them but ...
trixmix
I like them but the kiltie on the right shoe always ends up on the side when playing golf due to rotation on the swing. I wish it could STAY PUT because the actual shoe looks great and feels great.
Unique.
BernieD397273787
In love with this pair. It’s unique and the design is pleasing to the eyes. I normally wear a size 9 for other Nike shoe products but I size down to women’s 8.5 when it comes to Jordans.
Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make