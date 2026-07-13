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Maglia con collo a lupetto Aero-FIT Nike Club Rules – Uomo - Sail/Sail

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Nike Club Rules

Maglia con collo a lupetto Aero-FIT – Uomo

CHF 70
Sail/Sail
Ossidiana/Ossidiana
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Abbiamo una sola regola: infrangere le regole. Abbiamo aggiunto un design pied-de-poule in jacquard a una maglia con tecnologia Aero-FIT per offrirti un look pensato per il movimento e le lunghe giornate all'aperto.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Sail/Sail
  • Stile: IU0800-133
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Nike Club Rules

CHF 70

Abbiamo una sola regola: infrangere le regole. Abbiamo aggiunto un design pied-de-poule in jacquard a una maglia con tecnologia Aero-FIT per offrirti un look pensato per il movimento e le lunghe giornate all'aperto.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Nike Aero-FIT è progettata per la massima traspirabilità. Favorisce circolazione dell'aria e freschezza quando le temperature sono elevate.
  • Lo standard fit è confortevole e aderente al corpo.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Logo NikeCourt
  • Logo Swoosh ricamato
  • 100% poliestere
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Sail/Sail
  • Stile: IU0800-133
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Aero-FIT è il primo abbigliamento Nike ad alte prestazioni realizzato al 100% con scarti tessili: un successo nell'impegno decennale del brand a ridurre la propria impronta e ad aiutare atleti e atlete a adattarsi all'impatto dei cambiamenti climatici.

Recensioni (1)

5 stelle

  • Great for Hot Weather

    Timi958879019

    Awesome, just incredible. I'm wearing it in the office and actually the 30 degrees Celcius are not hurting me as much anymore. Thank you so much Nike, this is a true game changer for hot office days :)

Maglia con collo a lupetto Aero-FIT Nike Club Rules – Uomo

Nike Club Rules

CHF 70

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