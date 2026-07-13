Maglia con collo a lupetto Aero-FIT Nike Club Rules – Uomo

Great for Hot Weather
Timi958879019
Awesome, just incredible. I'm wearing it in the office and actually the 30 degrees Celcius are not hurting me as much anymore. Thank you so much Nike, this is a true game changer for hot office days :)
Materiali riciclati
Abbiamo una sola regola: infrangere le regole. Abbiamo aggiunto un design pied-de-poule in jacquard a una maglia con tecnologia Aero-FIT per offrirti un look pensato per il movimento e le lunghe giornate all'aperto.
Nike Club Rules
Abbiamo una sola regola: infrangere le regole. Abbiamo aggiunto un design pied-de-poule in jacquard a una maglia con tecnologia Aero-FIT per offrirti un look pensato per il movimento e le lunghe giornate all'aperto.
Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
5 stelle
Great for Hot Weather
Timi958879019
Awesome, just incredible. I'm wearing it in the office and actually the 30 degrees Celcius are not hurting me as much anymore. Thank you so much Nike, this is a true game changer for hot office days :)
Nike Club Rules