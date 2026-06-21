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Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (2 paia) - Multicolore

Nike Everyday Elevated

Calze di media lunghezza (2 paia)

CHF 20
Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (2 paia) - Multicolore
Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (2 paia) - Multicolore
Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (2 paia) - Multicolore
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Migliora le tue giornate. Abbiamo preso i nostri calzini iconici e li abbiamo migliorati in ogni dettaglio. Grazie a filati più morbidi che mantengono la forma, a un'ammortizzazione leggera come una nuvola per un comfort aumentato e a una calzata aggiornata che rimane aderente, trasformano ogni passo in un'avventura.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Multicolore
  • Stile: IH8525-901
  • Paese/regione di origine: Pakistan

Nike Everyday Elevated

CHF 20

Migliora le tue giornate. Abbiamo preso i nostri calzini iconici e li abbiamo migliorati in ogni dettaglio. Grazie a filati più morbidi che mantengono la forma, a un'ammortizzazione leggera come una nuvola per un comfort aumentato e a una calzata aggiornata che rimane aderente, trasformano ogni passo in un'avventura.

Vantaggi

  • L'ammortizzazione sul tallone e sulla pianta del piede offre una sensazione di morbidezza.
  • Il supporto plantare tecnico e una calzata aggiornata avvolgono il piede per offrirti comfort e stabilità.
  • La punta e il tallone rinforzati sono progettati per resistere all'usura quotidiana.
  • Tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT per pelle asciutta e comfort ideale.
  • Mesh completo sul dorso del piede per una migliore traspirabilità.
  • La misura cucita sotto il piede impedisce di confondere le scarpe.

Dettagli prodotto

  • 59% cotone/37% poliestere/2% spandex/1% nylon
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Multicolore
  • Stile: IH8525-901
  • Paese/regione di origine: Pakistan

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (3)

5 stelle

  • Love it but if they were dri-fit even better

    shyheime888721386

    I love the style of it It match what with i worn yesterday beautiful with a kiss Would have been also dope if they were dri-fit

  • Stylish

    sherazh281184310

    Stylish and comfy, fit perfect and a snug fit

  • Die besten Gym-Socken

    muhammedc345411359

    Top geeignet für das Gym. An den Fersen und am Fußballen sehr gut gepolstert, so dass man auch längere Strecken laufen kann!

Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (2 paia)

Nike Everyday Elevated

CHF 20

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