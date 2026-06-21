Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (2 paia)

Love it but if they were dri-fit even better
shyheime888721386
I love the style of it It match what with i worn yesterday beautiful with a kiss Would have been also dope if they were dri-fit
Migliora le tue giornate. Abbiamo preso i nostri calzini iconici e li abbiamo migliorati in ogni dettaglio. Grazie a filati più morbidi che mantengono la forma, a un'ammortizzazione leggera come una nuvola per un comfort aumentato e a una calzata aggiornata che rimane aderente, trasformano ogni passo in un'avventura.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Migliora le tue giornate. Abbiamo preso i nostri calzini iconici e li abbiamo migliorati in ogni dettaglio. Grazie a filati più morbidi che mantengono la forma, a un'ammortizzazione leggera come una nuvola per un comfort aumentato e a una calzata aggiornata che rimane aderente, trasformano ogni passo in un'avventura.
Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
5 stelle
Love it but if they were dri-fit even better
shyheime888721386
I love the style of it It match what with i worn yesterday beautiful with a kiss Would have been also dope if they were dri-fit
Stylish
sherazh281184310
Stylish and comfy, fit perfect and a snug fit
Die besten Gym-Socken
muhammedc345411359
Top geeignet für das Gym. An den Fersen und am Fußballen sehr gut gepolstert, so dass man auch längere Strecken laufen kann!
Nike Everyday Elevated