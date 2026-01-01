NIKE - Doha City Centre

NIKE - Doha City Centre

Aperto • Chiude alle 22:00

Umm Salal Mohammad, Ad Dawḩah, Qatar.

DOHA, Doha, 00000, QA

97444377987

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Orari del negozio

lun - mer: 10:00 - 22:00
gio - ven: 10:00 - 00:00
sab - dom: 10:00 - 22:00

Servizi

  • Informazioni sui resi

    Informazioni sui resi

    Questo negozio non accetta resi per ordini eseguiti su Nike.com o Nike App.

  • Bra Fit di Nike Fit

    Bra Fit di Nike Fit

    Il fit è tutto. Trova il bra giusto e il fit perfetto per le tue attività preferite.

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