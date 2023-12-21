Men's gym leggings: flex in style
From warm-ups to cool-downs, our men's gym tights are ready to go. Insights from pro athletes have helped us to create superior leggings that let you squat and lunge with ease. Slim styles hug your legs with lightweight fabric that's breathable and incredibly stretchy, so you can take your workout to the max. Smart structuring gives plenty of support and elasticated waistbands provide a secure fit. Look out for options with practical pockets to keep your keys or phone in easy reach.
In chilly weather, layer a pair of long men's gym leggings under shorts or tracksuit bottoms to lock in heat. When you're working up a sweat, our Dri-FIT technology wicks moisture away from your skin, allowing it to dry quickly for comfort. In warmer conditions, pick cropped shorts offering gentle compression to enhance every stretch. You'll spot branded waistbands as well as our signature Swoosh on cuffs and legs—giving you an iconic look, every time.
What are the benefits of men's training tights?
Men's gym leggings and training tights hug close to your body for a tight, compressive feel. This support can help reduce muscle fatigue, improving your stamina and performance while you work out.
A pair of men's gym leggings also provides effective insulation, without weighing you down. They offer easy coverage and are ideal for protecting your legs when shorts aren't enough.