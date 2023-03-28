Skip to main content
      1. Nike Sportswear
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Jackets

      Men's Sportswear Jackets

      Nike Life
      Nike Life Men's Padded Hooded Jacket
      Nike Life
      Men's Padded Hooded Jacket
      CHF 219.95
      Nike Therma-FIT Club
      Nike Therma-FIT Club Men's Woven Insulated Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Club
      Men's Woven Insulated Gilet
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Canvas
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Canvas Men's Insulated Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Canvas
      Men's Insulated Hooded Jacket
      CHF 165
      Nike Air Max
      Nike Air Max Men's Woven Jacket
      Nike Air Max
      Men's Woven Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Retro Bomber Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Retro Bomber Jacket
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's Harrington Jacket
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's Harrington Jacket
      CHF 95
      Nike Sportswear Air Max
      Nike Sportswear Air Max Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Air Max
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      CHF 115
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Men's Poly-Knit Jacket
      Nike Air
      Men's Poly-Knit Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Varsity Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Fleece Varsity Jacket
      Nike Life
      Nike Life Men's Woven Flight Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Life
      Men's Woven Flight Jacket
      CHF 264.95
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Men's Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Men's PrimaLoft® Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Men's PrimaLoft® Jacket
      CHF 259.95
      Nike Life
      Nike Life Men's Woven Insulated Military Gilet
      Nike Life
      Men's Woven Insulated Military Gilet
      CHF 115
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Hooded Windbreaker
      Sold Out
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Hooded Windbreaker
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Satin Anorak Jacket
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's Satin Anorak Jacket
      CHF 234.95
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Men's Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Nike Club Fleece+
      Nike Club Fleece+ Men's Jacket
      Nike Club Fleece+
      Men's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Men's PRIMALOFT ® Filled Parka
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Men's PRIMALOFT ® Filled Parka
      Nike Sportswear Authentics
      Nike Sportswear Authentics Men's Varsity Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Authentics
      Men's Varsity Jacket
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Men's Bomber Jacket
      Nike Air
      Men's Bomber Jacket
      CHF 195
      Nike Club+
      Nike Club+ Men's Reversible Winterized Gilet
      Nike Club+
      Men's Reversible Winterized Gilet
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Legacy
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Legacy Men's Hooded Shell Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Legacy
      Men's Hooded Shell Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Sports Utility Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Sports Utility Gilet