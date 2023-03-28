Jordan 1 Low trainers: enduring style
Low tops don't get any more iconic than the Jordan 1 Low. We debuted these star shoes back in 1985, promising comfort, durability and inimitable style—and we delivered. Nowadays, these ever-popular kicks have some exciting upgrades that '80s kids could only have dreamed of—plus our famed Swoosh, of course.
Our Nike Jordan 1 Low shoes are crafted from premium materials like durable textiles, supple leather and soft suede. Plus, ultra-comfortable Air cushioning in the heels keeps your feet feeling great, however much you move. Sick of lacing? It's a thing of the past with the Nike FlyEase system. Adults and kids can get out the door faster—just strap and zip.
Air Jordan 1 Low comes in classic colourways like all-black and all-white, as well as the red-white-and-black look that's owned the streets for decades. Or if you want to mix things up, go for our bold new colour combinations. Look out for retro versions of our low-top Jordans—exposed and frayed edges deliver a deconstructed aesthetic.