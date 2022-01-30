The Nike Air Force 1 Pixel makes a strong statement.It reimagines the iconic AF-1 with modern touches like the pixelated sole and midsole, the Nike logos, and premium velvet touch to the tongue and Swoosh design.Plus, the metallic dubrae on the laces brings some shine to your look.It's bold, just like you are.
4.7 Stars
A N. - 30 Jan 2022
Super paire comme sur la photo : prendre sa taille
M O. - 03 Jan 2022
Schöner Schuh, aber fällt recht klein aus,
AlessiaC318902285 - 19 Nov 2021
Scarpe conformi all immagine Dal tessuto scamosciato e dai colori tenui Belle da indossare con tutte Comode e piacevoli nell uso Le raccomando!