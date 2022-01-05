Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Academy Team

      Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)

      CHF 44.95

      The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: CU8089-010

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (3)

      4.3 Stars

      • Einfach nur super!

        T A. - 05 Jan 2022

        Super! Größer, als erwartet. Wird mein Must-Have für Wochenendtrips und Bereitschaftsdienste, sowie Spontanübernachtungen.

      • S A. - 13 Dec 2021

        Je mets la note de 3 pour le moment. Acheté pour offrir à Noel. J’attends l’avis la personne a qui je l’ai offert

      • Ottimo sito

        C R. - 15 Nov 2021

        Sito chiaro e comprensibilissimo. Prezzi ottimi. Consegna velocissima.