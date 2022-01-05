The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.
4.3 Stars
T A. - 05 Jan 2022
Super! Größer, als erwartet. Wird mein Must-Have für Wochenendtrips und Bereitschaftsdienste, sowie Spontanübernachtungen.
S A. - 13 Dec 2021
Je mets la note de 3 pour le moment. Acheté pour offrir à Noel. J’attends l’avis la personne a qui je l’ai offert
C R. - 15 Nov 2021
Sito chiaro e comprensibilissimo. Prezzi ottimi. Consegna velocissima.