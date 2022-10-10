Reduce the Risk of Running-Related Injuries

At Nike, we have always believed that humans have the potential to achieve anything. But each year, too many runners are sidelined by injury, preventing them from reaching their goals. So, we started to ask some questions: What if every day off was a decision? What if our sports MVPs were never MIA? What records could we break if we had record numbers chasing them? What if everyone who started running never had to stop?



Welcome to Project: Run Fearless. Our ongoing mission is to keep runners running by providing them with the tools to stay healthy.