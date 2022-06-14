What Is a Burpee? Personal Trainers Explain

What is a burpee? If you're not familiar, burpees combine bodyweight planks, push-ups and squats. And they're usually performed quickly, frequently appearing in high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts for good reason. Burpees offer a host of health benefits, from plyometric to cardiovascular.

Given their intensity, burpees especially benefit the cardiovascular system. "Burpees get your heart rate up really fast because your body is making major level changes", said Julie Jones, a NASM-certified personal trainer. Level changes consist of repositioning the body to different heights and positions. In the case of burpees, level changes refer to going from standing to a plank position and then standing up again—which requires your heart and lungs to work harder than if you were to remain at one level.

And the benefits don't stop there. Given the technique and moves included in the exercise, you can score a full-body workout when you do a burpee.

Burpees involve three main movements:

Squat and lower

Plank

Stand from the ground

Together, the movement activates your quads, glute, hamstrings, core, shoulders and back, said Gabbi Berkow, R.D., an exercise physiologist and NASM-certified personal trainer.

If you add a push-up to the middle, then you also activate the muscles in your arms, chest and core, she said.

Plus, when you do a complex movement or an exercise that features a number of parts like a burpee, you can up your caloric burn too.

"Since you're working all of your major movement patterns through one exercise and going up and down really elevates your heart rate, burpees will burn a lot of calories", Berkow said.

