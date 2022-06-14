How to Set and Achieve New Running Goals With the Nike Run Club App

For beginners kick-starting a running journey or advanced athletes looking to set a personal best, running apps can be a valuable tool to help achieve your goals. The best apps for running can act as a trusted training partner that keeps you accountable, while also making the process fun and rewarding. And a top-notch, reliable running app doesn't need to cost you anything.

The Nike Run Club (NRC) is an app free to download and use. It's called a "club" for a reason: once you're in, NRC offers the perks that come with any supportive run club—training tips, a virtual runner community, route tracking and expert coaching to keep you on your journey. Here's what to expect.