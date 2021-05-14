In Good Company: Home Is Where the Court Is

What's it like to be a player on this team?

Sebit: It just takes out all of the outside noise. Nothing else really matters when we get together. Because basketball's the kind of sport where you need cohesion, everyone needs to be on the same page to be successful. We argue with each other, but then move on from that into the next play. You know, teamwork. All that stuff just kind of makes your friendship a bit stronger.



Ngor: I feel the love. I feel, you know, a good energy. I feel the great support of being part of this group, because we really do back each other up wherever we're at.



Chuatwech: It's like family. You have any problems? You can tell anyone in the group. During games, there are obviously struggles, and you don't want to lose. But basketball is a team sport; you've gotta give up your differences. Through that, you know, we work at problem-solving, because we discuss what to do.