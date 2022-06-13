How to Prevent Common Running Injuries, According to Experts

Consider how tight your body is after you've been hunched over a computer all day. That's not exactly conducive to a big, open stride, is it? Going straight into a run can lead to overstretching of muscles and lack of proper muscle recruitment, says Patel. Think about it this way: If primary movers (your glutes) aren't engaged, secondary muscles (like your calves or hamstrings) have to pick up the slack, adding extra stress to your knee and ankle joints.



A warm-up doesn't have to be a huge time commitment. Dynamic activation warm-ups—movement-based stretching versus static holds—help prep your body and recruit the right muscles before you start running, explains Patel. Doing a five-minute pre-run routine consisting of one set of 10 reps each of dynamic leg stretches (like lunges and lateral leg swings) can also help you run longer, a study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found. For those days when you absolutely do not have five extra minutes to do a proper warm-up, at least take the first five minutes of your run to ease into your cruising pace, whether that means starting with a fast walk or easy jog.





Now you know: The secret to running longevity isn't clocking speedy paces or logging a certain number of miles. It's doing everything you can off the road, trail or treadmill to make your runs feel just as good for your body as they do for your mind.