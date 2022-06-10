How to Clean Suede Shoes

Before you begin, use a shoe tree or stuff your shoes with crumpled newspaper to retain their shape while you clean.

Tip: Avoid cleaning suede shoes when they're wet. It's best to allow mud or other moisture to dry before brushing, otherwise a stain may inadvertently be caused. Bear in mind that throwing your shoes in the dryer can damage them—make sure you're drying your shoes properly. We recommend stuffing them with newspaper or airing them in front of a fan.