How Many Calories Should I Burn in a Day?
Your body is a calorie-burning machine. The number of calories per day that you burn depends on a variety of factors, some that are in your control and some that aren't. If you want to burn more calories for weight loss or to maintain a healthy body weight, it can be helpful to learn more about the way your body burns calories, both at rest and during activity.
Average Calories Burned Per Day
Your body turns the food from your diet that you eat into energy that is used to fuel your daily activities, both voluntary and involuntary. This process is called metabolism. The energy that is used by your body and provided by the food that you eat in your diet is measured in calories. A calorie is simply a unit of heat.
There are certain attributes that can influence the number of calories you burn each day or your caloric expenditure.
- Sex: Typically men burn more calories than women.
- Body size: Larger bodies will usually burn more calories than smaller bodies.
- Age: Younger adults tend to burn more calories than older adults.
- Activity level: The more you move throughout the day, the more calories you burn.
Bear in mind that none of these factors work independently of the others. For example, even though men typically burn more calories than women, a man might burn fewer calories than a woman if he is sedentary and the woman is very active. An older adult may burn more calories than a young person if the young person has a small body and doesn't exercise and the older adult is more muscular and exercises regularly.
As a general guideline, women typically burn about 2,000 calories per day and men burn about 2,500 calories per day. These numbers are often used to determine an approximate food intake for weight maintenance. But these numbers are highly variable. The number of calories you burn each day depends on physical factors and your lifestyle.
Understanding Your Total Caloric Expenditure
When researchers calculate the total number of calories you burn each day, it is referred to as your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE). It includes three main components: resting metabolic rate, thermic effect of food and thermic effect of physical activity.
1.Resting Metabolic Rate
Your resting metabolic rate (RMR) is the number of calories you need to maintain your body at rest. RMR is often used interchangeably with basal metabolic rate (BMR). BMR is the number of calories you need to maintain essential organ functions such as breathing and circulation.
RMR makes up about 60 to 75 percent of your total daily energy needs. You can measure your RMR by undergoing metabolic testing, by using an online calculator or by using a mathematical equation, such as the Mifflin St-Jeor formula to get your BMR.
The formula is different for men and for women.
- Women: (10 × weight in kg) + (6.25 × height in cm) - (5 × age in years) - 161
- Men: (10 × weight in kg) + (6.25 × height in cm) - (5 × age in years) + 5
Your RMR is not a fixed number. It will change throughout your life, typically decreasing with age. Scientists attribute the decrease to changes in our body composition. As we get older, we generally lose muscle mass and gain fat mass. Muscle tissue is more metabolically active than fat mass which can lead to a decrease in RMR.
2.Thermic Effect of Food
The thermic effect of food, or TEF, is the energy your body uses to chew, swallow, digest, absorb and store food. Different macronutrients have different energy costs. For instance, it takes more energy to digest protein than simple carbohydrates.
TEF makes up only about 10 percent of your total energy needs, so while you might be able to increase it slightly with certain changes to your diet, it is not likely to make a big difference to your total daily energy expenditure. However, many foods that have a higher energy cost (such as lean protein or fibre) are often foods that are better for your body.
3.Thermic Effect of Physical Activity
The thermic effect of physical activity, or TEPA, is highly variable. TEPA includes exercise and non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT).
- NEAT is all of your physical activity that is not exercise. NEAT includes activities such as walking, carrying groceries, household chores and all of your daily movements.
- Exercise includes any form of low, moderate or vigorous activity such as weight training, yoga or cardiovascular exercise.
Your total daily movement (NEAT + exercise) accounts for roughly 15 to 30 percent of your daily energy needs. So if you want to burn more calories each day, this is the component that you want to address.
How to Calculate Calories Burned Per Day
If you use an online calculator to get your daily caloric expenditure, the RMR and TEF are automatically factored in. To determine TEPA, the calculator will ask you to estimate your daily activity level. You'll have five categories to choose from: sedentary, lightly active, moderately active, very active and extremely active. The accuracy of the number you get from the calculator will depend on how accurately you categorise your activity level.
If you are doing the maths yourself, you take the number that you get from the Mifflin St-Jeor equation and factor in your activity and workout level.
- BMR x 1.2 for sedentary level (little to no exercise and you work at a desk)
- BMR x 1.375 for lightly active level (light exercise 1–3 days/week)
- BMR x 1.55 for a moderately active level (moderate exercise 3–5 days/week)
- BMR x 1.725 for a very active level (heavy exercise 6–7 days/week)
- BMR x 1.9 for an extremely active level (strenuous training 2 times/day)
The number you get from the formula will give you an estimate of the total number of calories you burn each day and help guide you in your weight loss journey.
How to Burn More Calories Each Day
If you want to maintain your current weight, you want to consume the same number of calories as you burn each day. If you want to gain weight, you want to consume more calories in your diet than you burn. But if you want to lose weight, you need to create a caloric deficit by burning more calories than you consume in your diet. You can do this by changing what you eat—and how much you eat—or by increasing the number of calories you burn by upping your activity level and workout schedule with an eye towards weight loss.
1.Increase Muscle Mass
Muscle tissue burns more calories at rest than fat tissue. By some estimates, muscle burns about 10 to 15 calories per kilogramme per day. Fatty tissue burns substantially fewer. So your metabolism gets a little boost when you bulk up. But researchers also caution that you shouldn't rely too heavily on this disparity when trying to change your metabolism because the total impact it has on your TDEE is relatively small.
However, there are other ways that increasing your muscle mass can burn more calories. It is easier to stay active throughout the day when your body is fit and strong. You may be more likely to take the stairs instead of the lift, carry heavy packages or stride up long hills when your body is primed for the task.
2.Boost Your NEAT
One of the best ways to increase your daily calories burned is to stay more active all day long. Non-exercise physical activity is the most highly variable component of TDEE. In fact, according to one published study, it can vary by up to 2,000 calories per day in two individuals of the same size. And researchers have linked a low level of NEAT with obesity.
So how do you change your daily habits to move more and increase your fitness? Many people use activity trackers that give hourly reminders to get up and move to increase weight loss. Others try to get 10,000 steps per day as a baseline for daily movement. You might choose to get a standing desk at work to avoid long periods of sitting. Or take one day per week to commute to your job by bike or by walking. Household chores, gardening and walking through the car park are all examples of NEAT. For many people, just being aware of the impact of these small gestures is enough to help them stay active.
3.Add High-Intensity Exercise
High-intensity interval training (HIIT) involves doing quick bursts of intense exercise followed by short rest segments. HIIT workouts are usually short in duration (15 to 20 minutes) but are great at burning mega calories in a short period of time and raising your heart rate during the exercise period.
Researchers have also found that high-intensity training can also help you burn more calories in the hours after your workout—a phenomenon called EPOC or excess post-exercise oxygen consumption.
Bear in mind that you don't want to do HIIT every day. Your body needs time to rest and recharge. But to maintain a healthy metabolism, participate in active rest. So, instead of relaxing on the sofa on your "off days", participate in easy-to-moderate activities of a longer duration. You'll still burn calories, but it won't tax your body enough to put you at risk of injury or burnout.