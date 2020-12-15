Athlete’s Cookbook: Darrell Hill Finds His Cauli-Power

Method

In a large bowl, whisk together the agave, turmeric, cayenne, ¼ cup canola oil, salt and pepper. Add the chicken thighs and toss to coat.



In a large pan, sauté the cauliflower over a medium-high heat until tender. In a large pot, melt the ghee over a medium heat. Sauté the ginger, garlic and shallots until aromatic. Season with a pinch of salt. Add the grated cauliflower and continue sautéing for another 5 minutes. Add 4 cups of water and the teabag and bring to a light boil. Remove the teabag after 5 minutes and season the cauliflower mixture with a few dashes of fish sauce and black pepper.



Meanwhile, heat a few tablespoons of canola oil in a grill pan over a medium-high heat. Cook the chicken thighs in the pan, flipping halfway through, until done (approximately 12 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees Fahrenheit). Set aside.



Sauté the mushrooms in a few tablespoons of canola oil until tender. Season with salt.



Add the xanthan gum to the cauliflower mixture and whisk until the mixture thickens. Taste the congee for seasoning adjustments. Divide between two bowls and top with sliced chicken, mushrooms, chilli oil, coriander and spring onions.