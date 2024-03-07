Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Sale
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Jackets

      Women's Jackets & Coats Sale

      Gilets
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Product Discounts 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
      Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Parka
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
      Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Lightweight Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Lightweight Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Quilted Trench
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Quilted Trench
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Therma-FIT Puffer (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Therma-FIT Puffer (Plus Size)
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Windpuffer
      Nike Sportswear Windpuffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Windpuffer
      Women's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Down Parka
      Jordan
      Women's Down Parka
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Nike Sportswear Collection Women's High-Pile Fleece Bomber Jacket
      Member product
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Women's High-Pile Fleece Bomber Jacket
      Nike Trail GORE-TEX INFINIUM™
      Nike Trail GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ Women's Trail Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail GORE-TEX INFINIUM™
      Women's Trail Running Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft®
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft® Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Parka
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft®
      Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Parka
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's Trench Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Women's Trench Jacket
      Nike Repel
      Nike Repel Women's Trail-Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel
      Women's Trail-Running Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Quilted Trench (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Quilted Trench (Plus Size)
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Puffer Jacket
      Jordan
      Women's Puffer Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Shine
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Shine Women's Therma-FIT Loose Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Shine
      Women's Therma-FIT Loose Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Women's Ripstop Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Women's Ripstop Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft®
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft® Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft®
      Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Oversized Faux Fur Puffer
      Member product
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Oversized Faux Fur Puffer
      Nike ACG 'Rope De Dope' PrimaLoft®
      Nike ACG 'Rope De Dope' PrimaLoft® Women's Therma-FIT ADV Lightweight Water-Repellent Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG 'Rope De Dope' PrimaLoft®
      Women's Therma-FIT ADV Lightweight Water-Repellent Hooded Jacket

      Women's jackets sale: train in comfort

      Don't let the elements get in the way of your training. In the women's Nike jacket sale, you'll find outstanding protection for any weather. High-tech insulating materials provide warmth without weight, and breathable fabrics keep you comfortable as your muscles warm up.

      Our women's coats sale is on now, so check out our offers. Whether you're facing winter drizzle or summer downpours, our specialist running jackets keep you protected. Water-resistant materials lock out dampness, and water-repellent coating ensures that drops roll right off. Look for breathable mesh linings and ventilated panels that give you additional airflow where you need it. And you can store your essentials in zipped pockets when you're ready to hit the road.

      Passionate about being outdoors? Our Nike ladies' jacket sale has high-performance kit to keep you warm on the chilliest days. Look for knit materials that deliver substantial protection, and added stretch so your gear moves with you and holds its shape. Ribbed cuffs and hems keep everything in place as you move. Plus, Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat, so you stay comfortable. With our women's jackets sale now on, it's the ideal time to upgrade your gear.