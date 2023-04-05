Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Grey Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Kids 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Grey
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $80
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $80
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      $120
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Pullover Hoodie
      $75
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      $95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $68
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      $120
      Nike Dry
      Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dry
      Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Full-Zip Hoodie
      $95
      Team 31 Standard Issue
      Team 31 Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Sweatshirt
      Team 31 Standard Issue
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Sweatshirt
      $100
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      $100
      England
      England Men's Pullover Fleece Football Hoodie
      England
      Men's Pullover Fleece Football Hoodie
      $85
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Statement Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Statement Pullover Hoodie
      $120
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      $90
      Nike Club Fleece+
      Nike Club Fleece+ Men's Brushed-Back Crew
      Nike Club Fleece+
      Men's Brushed-Back Crew
      $75
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      $110
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Men's Fleece Cardigan
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Men's Fleece Cardigan
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      $95
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Women's Sweatshirt
      $95
      Liverpool F.C. Club Fleece
      Liverpool F.C. Club Fleece Men's Sweatshirt Football Hoodie
      Liverpool F.C. Club Fleece
      Men's Sweatshirt Football Hoodie
      $85
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $160
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      $125
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Golf Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Golf Hoodie
      $140

      Grey hoodies: warm up and cool down in comfort

      When the temperature drops, reach for a Nike grey hoodie to keep you warm between training sessions. You'll find pull-on options as well as zip-up hoodies that are easy to throw on and go.

      Look out for adjustable drawstrings at the neck to ensure you get the ideal fit. Plus, ribbing at cuffs and hems helps to lock in heat. We've also got plain grey hoodies and options with graphic prints to suit your personal style.

      We use high-tech fabric, so you can focus on playing your best game. Our double-brushed microfibre fleece is designed to minimise heat loss, helping to insulate you against the cold without adding extra bulk. Or choose a grey sweatshirt made from our midweight brushed fleece, which is extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. We also have smaller fits for kids, so the whole family can stay cosy on active days.