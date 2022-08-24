Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 4

      Men's Training Shoe

      $115

      Highly Rated
      Aviator Grey/Pure Platinum/Black/Metallic Silver
      Black/White/Chile Red
      Black/Anthracite/White

      Tackle your most intense workouts in the Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 4. The wide, flat base with Nike Air cushioning gives you comfortable stability for lifting. The heel is redesigned with supportive padding that helps take a load off during your heaviest sets. Everything comes together in a durable shoe built for the rigours of the gym.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/White
      • Style: CW3396-004

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $175.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (84)

      4.5 Stars

      • Could benefit from greater arch support

        Solon - 24 Aug 2022

        Great shoe but could use more arch support mid-sole. It’s an attractive design and comfy otherwise.

      • Nice looking comfortable trainers

        Neil B - 22 Aug 2022

        Nice looking trainers small made buy a size or half size larger