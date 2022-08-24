Tackle your most intense workouts in the Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 4. The wide, flat base with Nike Air cushioning gives you comfortable stability for lifting. The heel is redesigned with supportive padding that helps take a load off during your heaviest sets. Everything comes together in a durable shoe built for the rigours of the gym.
4.5 Stars
Solon - 24 Aug 2022
Great shoe but could use more arch support mid-sole. It’s an attractive design and comfy otherwise.
Solon - 24 Aug 2022
Neil B - 22 Aug 2022
Nice looking trainers small made buy a size or half size larger