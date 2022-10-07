Jordan celebrates Black History Season
In our continued commitment to action over words, the Jordan Brand wants to proudly and purposefully acknowledge the global impact of Black Culture. We come together to mark Global Black History Season, a celebration of Black culture that lives beyond one month and one country’s perspective. The tip-off begins October 1, 2021 for the start of Black History Month UK, in Brixton, South London.
Read on for more details on how you can take part.
Exploring the Black British experience through the eyes of a South London basketball team
August 1985, and a worldwide superstar meets a local legend; Michael Jordan came to London to visit the Brixton Topcats. Fresh from a dazzling first season in the NBA and a Rookie of the Year title, Michael was fast becoming one of the most iconic names in global sports. That off-season he was invited by legendary coach Jimmy Rogers to visit the Brixton Recreation Centre in South London, and train with the Topcats: the youth team Jimmy had founded the year before.
Informally dubbed “The Bishop of Brixton” by locals, Jimmy’s tireless commitment to his community mirrors Brixton’s wider radical history of protest and uprisings against racism, police intervention and political exclusion, and the DIY spirit in Black British culture. Now a new generation, still inspired by Jimmy's community work, are uncovering new forms of excellence.
To find out more about Brixton’s significance in Black British history and MJ's visit, watch the full film below.
Brixton Topcats Mural: Celebrating past, present and future
The life and legacy of Jimmy Rogers, the inspirational founder of the Brixton Topcats, and the next generation of Brixton basketball talent are honoured in a new mural by visual artist Dreph. To find out how UK comic books, childhood trips to Brixton Market and stories of his friends playing basketball with the legendary Michael Jordan have all inspired Dreph’s work, click below to head to the Nike App.
Real Talk
Jordan family presents Real Talk. A show where we discuss the real issues, speak freely and come together to find solutions. Come join the conversation alongside leading community voices as we strive for progress.