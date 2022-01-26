Trained Podcast: Mental Health Miniseries: Kayla McBride

Coaching

Before she's No.21 on the court, Kayla McBride is No.1 to herself. Hear how focusing on mental health changed her game—and her life.

Last updated: January 26, 2022
2 min read
WNBA Player Kayla McBride on Prioritising Mental Health for Athletes

Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

For Kayla McBride, basketball was never just a game. It was an escape from her childhood traumas and subsequent mental health struggles. But when sports came to a halt during the pandemic, she was forced to face the woman behind the athlete. On the final episode of our three-part mental health miniseries, the WNBA vet joins host Jaclyn Byrer to take us on her journey towards healing, starting with the decision to put her story in the public eye. She speaks candidly about the challenges of vulnerability and its sweet wins: a closer bond with her family and a happier relationship with her sport. She also discusses how becoming part of the mental health conversation helped show others—and herself—that athletes are more than a number on a jersey or an end-of-season stat. Listen and learn why letting your guard down, and giving others space to do the same, can lead to a world where mental health takes higher priority.

"Mental health isn't a game that you win or lose. It's a journey".

Kayla McBride
Three-time WNBA All-Star team member and player for the Minnesota Lynx

Listen Now

Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.

Related Stories

How to Perfect Your Process

New from Nike Coaching

Take Control of Your Process

How Diet Affects Mental Health, According to Nutritional Psychiatrist Uma Naidoo

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Mental Health Mini-Series: Uma Naidoo, MD

How Exercise Improves Mental Health, According to Dr Jennifer Heisz

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Mental Health Mini-Series: Jennifer Heisz, PhD

How to Respond More Positively

Coaching

How to Respond More Positively to (Just About) Everything

What Self-Care Is and How to Practise it, According to Dr Theresa Melito-Conners

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Own Your Self-Care With Dr MC