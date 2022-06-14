Beyond the Fit: Cynthia and Travis Amplify Black and Latinx Voices

Born in St. Kitts and raised in the Bronx, New York, Travis is known for co-founding the influential lifestyle website Street Etiquette, which grew from a menswear blog into a creative agency. Cynthia, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, grew up in Hawaiian Gardens, California, and moved to New York to pursue a career in education reform. While serving as the chief operating officer of a high school in the Bronx, she also worked on creative projects with friends on the side. Feeding off each other's creativity and cultural perspectives, the duo have collaborated on projects like interior design, apparel, photography and video. "Figuring out how to use the tools around us to create is really how we live our lives", says Travis. "You literally have to believe in what you're doing, or the success is not going to bring peace".



Cynthia and Travis, who married at her father's ranch in Michoacán, Mexico, in 2018, sought a new way of life when they decided to relocate. "One of the things we really like about being here is that you just feel more at ease", says Cynthia. "Mexico City is not a white-dominated place, so there aren't those daily microaggressions against you". Now settled in their new home base, the partners in life and art have also started a new chapter of their lives, becoming parents to their son, Tenoch. Here, they talk about how style is more than just self-expression for them, it's a language for communal connection and ancestral storytelling.