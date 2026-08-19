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Women's Basketball Shoes

Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
124,99 €
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
129,99 €
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
114,99 €
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
189,99 €
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
Kobe III Low Protro
Kobe III Low Protro Men's Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low Protro
Men's Basketball Shoes
189,99 €
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
139,99 €
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
134,99 €
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
+1
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
109,99 €
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
99,99 €
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
89,99 €
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+5
Customise
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack'
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack'
Basketball Shoes
124,99 €
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
149,99 €
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
199,99 €
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
199,99 €
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
179,99 €
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
179,99 €
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
149,99 €
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
199,99 €
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
LeBron XXIII 'Green With Envy'
LeBron XXIII 'Green With Envy' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Green With Envy'
Basketball Shoes
199,99 €

Basketball shoes for women: leap and land with confidence

On and off the court, you need footwear that lets you make all the right moves. Our women's basketball shoes are true game-changers. Think superior padding that delivers support where you need it. Soft foam midsoles for a cushioned ride. Lightweight fabrics that won't weigh you down. You'll find everything from bold, vibrant hues to neutral tones—all stamped with the Nike Swoosh as a mark of world-class quality.


However you like to play the game, our women's basketball footwear gives you the tools you need to get to work. Moulded designs ensure stability during quick movements and soft landings. Responsive cushioning comes courtesy of Nike Air Zoom technology, so our ladies' basketball shoes keep their shape under impact. This makes for a quick rebound effect and a feeling of pure bounce when you're going for the dunk.


Our basketball shoes for women are sleek and sculpted, letting you move smoothly from baseline to baseline. Think Nike Flyknit uppers, which are super lightweight and engineered for a precise fit. They offer a seamless, second-skin feeling and exceptional breathability—so all you have to focus on is your performance. Reinforced stitching at the sides keeps your feet secure. Meanwhile, rubber outsoles bend and flex with your feet. The classic herringbone pattern provides traction you can count on, allowing you to switch direction with ease.


We believe that taking care of the planet is a team effort. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's basketball shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the footwear with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.