Women's White Trainers & Shoes

(230)
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
309,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Court Vision Alta
Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Alta
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
159,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
129,99 €
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Run Defy
Women's Road Running Shoes
59,99 €
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Quest 7
Women's Road Running Shoes
79,99 €
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's shoes
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's shoes
159,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
29,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
129,99 €
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
169,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
139,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
179,99 €
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
149,99 €
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
109,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Women's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's shoes
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's shoes
159,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
29,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
129,99 €
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
169,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
139,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
179,99 €
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
149,99 €
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
109,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Women's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
139,99 €

Women's white shoes & trainers: fresh and flexible

Level up your performance in white trainers for women that combine comfort and support. Springy cushioning and foam midsoles feel ultra-plush. Meanwhile, grippy traction helps you stay in control. Staying cool under pressure has never been easier—breathable fabrics keep you comfortable while you're on the move. Plus, with a range of silhouettes, you'll find the perfect pair for you—from bold and chunky to sleek and streamlined. What do they all have in common? High-performance support that's designed to keep you moving, even when things get tough.


Power every movement


Stay light on your feet, even when you're racking up the miles. Discover white trainers for women with Nike Air cushioning that creates a quick-off-the-ground sensation. It's designed to put a spring in your step as you work through your training session. It's also ultra-responsive, delivering powerful energy return to keep you moving. Want comfort you can rely on? We've got you covered. Look out for cushioned insoles that create a cloud-like feeling underfoot. Meanwhile, foam midsoles deliver a flexible-yet-supportive sensation that powers your performance.


Keep your cool


Whether you're working hard in the gym or pounding the footpaths, we'll help you stay cool and focused. We've got women's white shoes with strategically placed mesh in the areas you need it most. Designed to allow air to circulate, these panels give you maximum breathability so you can focus on giving your best. For an extra boost, look out for perforations on the toe that create a flexible feel while allowing extra airflow.


Stay in control


When you're giving your all, you need shoes you can rely on. White shoes for women with moulded overlays throughout the midfoot give you support with a snug fit. Plus, look out for designs with TPU plates in the heel—they deliver lateral stability, so you can make every stride with full conviction. You'll also get the grip you deserve, thanks to rubber outsoles that provide durable traction. Stay locked in until your last rep with trainers featuring plastic caging on the side that creates a supportive feel.


Styles that suit you


Find women's white trainers that match your style. Choose from designs with a mix of real and synthetic leather that combine a layered look with top durability. Stitched overlays create a sleek and streamlined appearance. Looking for a pair with a touch of luxury? Plush suede accents instantly elevate your white trainers. Pick a low-profile design with a laidback style, or opt for a high top pair that channel courtside-inspired cool. From golfing to tennis, we've also got shoes designed to help you excel in your favourite sports.


Stepping up our challenge


Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose white shoes for women featuring the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're stepping up to the challenge.