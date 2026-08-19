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Women's Air Max Shoes & Trainers

(43)
Nike Air Max Plus By Nico Williams
Nike Air Max Plus By Nico Williams Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Max Plus By Nico Williams
Custom Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
159,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
129,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Nike Air Max Plus Suede Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 G
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 G
Golf Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max Muse SE
Nike Air Max Muse SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Muse SE
Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Air Max Koko
Nike Air Max Koko Women's Sandals
Nike Air Max Koko
Women's Sandals
99,99 €
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Air Max Invigor
Nike Air Max Invigor Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Invigor
Women's Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's shoes
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Men's shoes
179,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Isla
Nike Air Max Isla Women's Sandals
Nike Air Max Isla
Women's Sandals
99,99 €
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 SP
Nike Air Max 95 SP Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 SP
Men's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus By You
Nike Air Max Plus By You Custom Shoes
Customise
+8
Customise
Nike Air Max Plus By You
Custom Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You
Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You
Custom Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 By You
Nike Air Max 90 By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Nike Air Max 90 By You
Custom Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 By You
Nike Air Max 95 By You Custom Women's Shoe
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Max 95 By You
Custom Women's Shoe
209,99 €
Nike Air Max Dn8 By You
Nike Air Max Dn8 By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Max Dn8 By You
Custom Women's Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Max 270 By You
Nike Air Max 270 By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Max 270 By You
Custom Women's Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Air Max 1 By You
Nike Air Max 1 By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Max 1 By You
Custom Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's shoes
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
30% off

Women's Air Max shoes: smash your goals

When you're pushing your limits, our women's Air Max shoes are with you every step of the way. You'll find textured treads in a selection of designs to suit the surface you're training on. Inside, top-spec cushioning systems give the support and protection you need. Plus, we make our outsoles from thoughtfully engineered materials for durability with a lightweight feel. After all, we named our company after the Greek goddess of victory. So it's no surprise that supporting female athletes everywhere is in our DNA.

At the heart of our Air Max women's trainers is our acclaimed Air unit. This innovative cushioning system uses compressed air to give you superb protection, without adding weight or bulk. It soaks up the impact of each movement. Then it snaps back into place, returning the energy of your stride. This creates a propulsive feel to help power you forward. To maximise this, we've added plush foam through the midsole for lasting comfort, helping to reduce fatigue.
Looking for Air Max women's shoes with cutting-edge support? Our Air Max Dn8 range has you covered. It uses eight pressurised Air tubes arranged throughout the sole. They shift airflow between each tube, so your footwear responds to the unique motion of your gait. Keep an eye out for pairs with our plastic heel clip. It helps hold your foot in place for a secure fit and a locked-in feel.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Air Max women's trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.