The history of the Air Max 97

Despite what you might read, Japanese bullet trains weren't the inspiration for the iconic 'Silver Bullet' edition of the Air Max 97. Instead, designer Christian Tresser said his inspiration came from nature—specifically the ripples created when water drops into a pond.

"Water would drop and radiate out to the Air unit", Tresser said. In his design, silver reflective design piping gives the Air Max 97 a contrasting mechanical feel—a concept that Tresser said came from his love of mountain bikes and their metal components.

That enduring design is only half the story. The 97s were the first shoes to feature full-length visible Air, making them one of the most innovative shoes of their time.